IIT Bombay just launched its own supercomputer, PARAM Rudra Technology Jan 09, 2026

IIT Bombay has rolled out PARAM Rudra, a homegrown supercomputer built with help from C-DAC under India's National Supercomputing Mission.

This powerhouse is set to ramp up research in AI, biotech, advanced manufacturing, and materials science—not just at IIT Bombay but also for researchers in Mumbai and potentially nationwide.