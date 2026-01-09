IIT Bombay just launched its own supercomputer, PARAM Rudra
IIT Bombay has rolled out PARAM Rudra, a homegrown supercomputer built with help from C-DAC under India's National Supercomputing Mission.
This powerhouse is set to ramp up research in AI, biotech, advanced manufacturing, and materials science—not just at IIT Bombay but also for researchers in Mumbai and potentially nationwide.
What makes PARAM Rudra special?
PARAM Rudra packs serious muscle: 3 petaflops of peak performance, built with advanced networking to handle massive simulations and data-heavy experiments.
Who gets to use it?
More than 1,200 students and 200 faculty at IIT Bombay will benefit directly—and researchers from Mumbai and beyond can tap in too.
The goal: speed up discoveries and make big breakthroughs more doable.
Why does this matter?
PARAM Rudra marks another big step for India's National Supercomputing Mission.
With this launch, there are now 38 supercomputers nationwide helping drive innovation—showing that Indian tech is stepping up on the global stage.