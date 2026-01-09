YouTube Music users are over "AI slop" in their playlists

Trying to block these songs by hitting "Not interested" or thumbs-down barely helps—new ones just show up again. Users spot clues like missing artist images and low play counts, but there's no way to filter out AI content directly in the app.

YouTube's response leaves users wanting more

YouTube has started labeling some AI-altered videos and banning manipulated accounts, but most music uploads don't have clear AI markers.

This lack of transparency is making people lose trust in the platform's recommendations, with some even thinking about switching to Spotify or Apple Music for better control over what they hear.