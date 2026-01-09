OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT tools just for US healthcare

OpenAI has launched "OpenAI for Healthcare," a new set of AI tools made for US hospitals and health systems. The suite includes ChatGPT for Healthcare and an API using the latest GPT-5.2 models, aiming to make clinical, research, and admin tasks smoother—all while following HIPAA privacy rules.

What's inside: Streamlined workflows, real hospital use This suite is built to cut down on paperwork, standardize care, and let hospitals keep control over patient info.

Big names like Boston Children's Hospital, Cedars-Sinai, HCA Healthcare, and UCSF are already using it.

How ChatGPT for healthcare works ChatGPT for Healthcare gives evidence-based answers pulled from peer-reviewed studies and official guidelines.

Over 260 doctors from 30 specialties have tested it in real-world settings—giving feedback on more than 600,000 responses.

Security & integration: Keeping data safe (and useful) The platform packs robust security features like role-based access controls and customer-managed encryption keys.

It also plugs into tools like Microsoft SharePoint and comes with templates for discharge notes or patient instructions.