IIT Bombay wins gold at ICMR Research Excellence Recognition Summit
IIT Bombay just scored the gold medal at the ICMR Research Excellence Recognition Summit, held in New Delhi on November 17.
The institute was recognized for its big impact in health technology, including patents granted and products developed under ICMR-funded projects.
ICMR summit showcased 20 licensing deals
The event brought together over 600 scientists, policymakers, and innovators to spotlight new breakthroughs in health research.
Highlights included 20 fresh licensing deals with Indian companies and an Innovation Exhibition showing off cutting-edge technology from ICMR and its partners.