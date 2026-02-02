IIT Bombay's project teaches silkworms to spin threads humanely Technology Feb 02, 2026

IIT Bombay's Jeevodaya project has found a kinder way to produce silk—by teaching silkworms to spin threads on flat surfaces instead of making cocoons.

This means the worms get to turn into moths and live out their natural lives, instead of being boiled for their silk.

The project follows the spirit of "may no one suffer," an old Indian principle that feels pretty relevant here.