IIT Bombay's project teaches silkworms to spin threads humanely
Technology
IIT Bombay's Jeevodaya project has found a kinder way to produce silk—by teaching silkworms to spin threads on flat surfaces instead of making cocoons.
This means the worms get to turn into moths and live out their natural lives, instead of being boiled for their silk.
The project follows the spirit of "may no one suffer," an old Indian principle that feels pretty relevant here.
A kinder way to make silk
Supported by Coal India's CSR funding, Jeevodaya isn't just about animal welfare. It gives rural farmers a more sustainable way to earn a living from silk, without harming the environment or the silkworms.
If adopted widely, this approach could change how India makes silk for good.