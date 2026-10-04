IIT Delhi accepts applications for Executive Programme in AI Healthcare
Technology
Thinking about blending tech with medicine? IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its Executive Programme for AI in Healthcare.
If you're a healthcare professional, technology leader, or innovator looking to break into medical AI, you have until December 10, 2026, to apply.
The course runs from December 12, 2026, to May 30, 2027.
Weekend practical AI ML ethics
You'll get hands-on with AI and machine learning basics, plus learn how these tools are actually used in real clinical settings, with an emphasis on responsible and ethical practices.
Classes happen on weekends (Saturday evenings and Sunday late mornings), so you can fit it around your schedule.
Want in? Head over to IIT Delhi's official social media pages for all the details and the application link.