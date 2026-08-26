IIT Delhi grad Shaivee Malik builds lithium-ion battery truck refrigerator
Shaivee Malik, a 25-year-old IIT Delhi graduate, has built a smart new truck refrigeration unit that runs on a lithium-ion battery instead of the engine.
With her teammates, she designed it to keep food cool even when the truck isn't running, a big win for anyone who's ever worried about their ice cream melting in traffic.
Used by Amul and McCain distributors
This system keeps perishables like fruits, vegetables, and dairy fresh for six to eight hours on one charge and helps cut spoilage during breakdowns or jams.
It's already being used by paying customers, including distributors associated with frozen-food businesses such as Amul Ice Cream and McCain.
Plus, it could reduce refrigeration operating costs by around 75% and cut down on carbon emissions, a solid step toward greener food transport.