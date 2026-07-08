IIT Delhi launches AI FDE program for engineers and technologists
IIT Delhi just rolled out the AI Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) Programme, an advanced certificate course designed for engineers and tech folks who want to get hands-on with enterprise AI.
The program is all about helping you build practical skills for roles like AI Solutions Architect, blending technical know-how with real-world delivery.
IIT Delhi course fee ₹165,000
The course packs 145 hours of weekend classes (live and recorded), split into 24 modules, plus an optional two-day campus visit.
You'll dive into building Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines, fine-tuning large language models, and tackling privacy and security challenges (think HIPAA and DPDP compliance).
The fee is ₹165,000 plus GST, with an e-certificate at the end.
If you're interested, applications are open now on IIT Delhi's website.