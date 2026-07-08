IIT Delhi launches AI FDE program for engineers and technologists

IIT Delhi course fee ₹165,000

The course packs 145 hours of weekend classes (live and recorded), split into 24 modules, plus an optional two-day campus visit.

You'll dive into building Retrieval-Augmented Generation pipelines, fine-tuning large language models, and tackling privacy and security challenges (think HIPAA and DPDP compliance).

The fee is ₹165,000 plus GST, with an e-certificate at the end.

If you're interested, applications are open now on IIT Delhi's website.