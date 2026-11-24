IIT Delhi opens Advanced Certificate in AI Forward Deployed Engineering
IIT Delhi is now accepting applications for its Advanced Certificate in AI Forward Deployed Engineering, a six-month online program built for professionals eager to bring AI into real-world projects.
Applications close January 29, 2027, so if you're looking to upskill in AI, this could be your shot.
Guided hands-on projects and weekend classes
The course runs from February 6 to July 31 with weekend classes, making it easier for working professionals.
You'll get hands-on experience through five mini-capstone projects and a final deployment project, all guided by IIT Delhi faculty and industry professionals.
Graduates are prepped for roles like forward deployed engineer or applied AI engineer.
The fee is ₹180,000 plus GST (and an application fee of ₹1,180).