IIT Delhi opens online agritech certificate applications until Feb 23
Technology
IIT Delhi is rolling out a six-month online certificate in Agritech, designed to bring tech and data into the world of farming.
The program runs from February 28 to August 21, 2027, and you can apply until February 23, 2027.
No tech background required, ₹1,180
Anyone with a graduate degree or diploma under the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 format, or postgraduate qualification holders, can sign up: no need for a tech or agriculture background.
Classes happen online every Sunday (12 to 3 p.m.), covering seven modules like IoT sensors, digital farming, and Agritech business models.
There's a 1,180 rupees application fee, and you'll need at least 50% marks and a minimum attendance of 50% to earn your certificate.