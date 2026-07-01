IIT Dhanbad TEXMiN and AGI use ML to find minerals
IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's TEXMiN research park is joining forces with Airborne Geoscience International (AGI) to build artificial intelligence (AI) tools that help find important minerals in India.
By combining TEXMiN's research skills with AGI's advanced technology, they want to make mineral exploration faster and smarter using machine learning on geoscience data.
Project supports National Critical Mineral Mission
This project supports India's National Critical Mineral Mission, which aims for more self-reliance in key minerals such as lithium and rare earths: think batteries and green energy technology.
AGI's managing director Sudipto Mukerji said the collaboration will "strengthen India's resource security" and contribute significantly to the vision of both Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.