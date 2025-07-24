IIT-Guwahati makes car materials from bamboo to replace plastics

The team put four versions through 17 tough tests—think strength, heat resistance, and moisture. After tweaking with alkali treatments to boost durability, they landed on a bio-based epoxy composite called FormuLite. It stood out for its solid performance and reasonable price (₹4,300/kg).

The team is now working on scaling up production

These new materials aren't just for dashboards—they could swap wood or metal in electronics, aerospace parts, even buildings.

The team's now checking their full environmental impact and working on scaling up production so industries can actually use them soon.