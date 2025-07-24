WhatsApp lets you set reminders for specific messages

How to set reminders for messages

Just long-press any message, tap "Remind me," and choose a reminder time—2, 8, or 24 hours, or set your own.

When it's time, WhatsApp will send you a notification with the original message and sender info so nothing gets lost in the shuffle.

Plus, WhatsApp is also working on alerts for unread messages from key contacts to make sure you never miss what matters most.