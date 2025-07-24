Next Article
WhatsApp lets you set reminders for specific messages
WhatsApp is rolling out a "Remind Me" feature that lets you set reminders for specific messages, so you don't lose track of important stuff in busy chats.
For now, it's available only to Android beta users (version 2.25.21.14), with an iOS release anticipated in the future.
How to set reminders for messages
Just long-press any message, tap "Remind me," and choose a reminder time—2, 8, or 24 hours, or set your own.
When it's time, WhatsApp will send you a notification with the original message and sender info so nothing gets lost in the shuffle.
Plus, WhatsApp is also working on alerts for unread messages from key contacts to make sure you never miss what matters most.