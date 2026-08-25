IIT Guwahati researchers build water purifier removing arsenic and fluoride

This tech is surprisingly budget-friendly, costing just ₹18 to 58 per 1,000-liter, so it could actually help communities hit hardest by bad water.

The reactor uses a spinning aluminum anode to boost how well it grabs onto contaminants, even in tricky real-world conditions.

Next up, the team plans to scale things up for bigger use, think rural areas and even factories, giving hope for safer water where it's needed most.