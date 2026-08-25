IIT Guwahati researchers build water purifier removing arsenic and fluoride
Technology
Researchers at IIT Guwahati have built a water purification system that tackles two big problems in India's groundwater: arsenic and fluoride contamination.
Their rotating-anode electrocoagulation (RA-EC) reactor removed up to 98.2% of arsenate and 91.8% of fluoride during tests.
Pretty impressive numbers.
Spinning-anode reactor ₹18-58 per 1,000L
This tech is surprisingly budget-friendly, costing just ₹18 to 58 per 1,000-liter, so it could actually help communities hit hardest by bad water.
The reactor uses a spinning aluminum anode to boost how well it grabs onto contaminants, even in tricky real-world conditions.
Next up, the team plans to scale things up for bigger use, think rural areas and even factories, giving hope for safer water where it's needed most.