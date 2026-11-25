IIT Guwahati researchers map earthquake intensity across Northeast India
Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have come up with a smarter way to measure how intense earthquakes can get in Northeast India.
By digging into 1,200 years of historical data and studying nearly 6,000 past earthquakes, they've built a detailed picture of where the ground shakes the most, especially in places like Imphal.
Researchers plan recurrence model, depth uncertainties
This method factors in local seismic quirks and fault lines, which is huge since Northeast India is one of the country's most quake-prone spots.
The team plans to incorporate depth-related uncertainties and an earthquake recurrence model into the proposed framework.
All this helps engineers design buildings that can better handle future quakes, making life a bit safer for everyone living there.