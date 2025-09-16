Next Article
IIT Hyderabad gears up for 6G rollout by 2030
IIT Hyderabad is making big moves in 6G tech, aiming for readiness by the expected 2030 global rollout.
Their vision? Super-fast, AI-powered connectivity everywhere—cities, villages, even in the sky.
Professor Kiran Kuchi says this leap could help India step up as a major player in global telecom.
Prototypes and India's tech leadership
The team has already built working 6G prototypes using advanced antennas and satellite-ready systems, plus their own system-on-chip for seamless connections.
These breakthroughs aim to contribute to worldwide standards expected by 2029 and support India's goal of becoming a tech leader—not just a consumer—by its centenary year in 2047.