Xbox app on Windows 11 now lets you launch 3rd-party games

Sync your game progress across devices

The new "My apps" tab gives you one-click access to third-party stores and curated apps, making things smoother—especially on handheld devices.

The app now uses fewer background resources during the Xbox full screen experience on handhelds, so your system runs better.

And later this month, you'll be able to sync your game progress across PC and handhelds for seamless pick-up-and-play sessions.

By bringing everything under one roof, Microsoft is finally making PC gaming less messy and way more convenient.