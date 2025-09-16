Your AirPods can now detect if you're snoring

Other notable features include live translation and camera remote

The update introduces Live Translation (in beta), powered by Apple Intelligence, so you can get real-time language translation right in your ears.

Audio quality for calls is sharper than before, and there's "studio-quality" recording for clearer sound.

Plus, with the Camera Remote feature, snapping photos or videos on your iPhone is as easy as squeezing the stem of your AirPods—customizable in Settings.