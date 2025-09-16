Your AirPods can now detect if you're snoring
Apple's latest firmware (8A356), released this September alongside iOS 26, brings a bunch of cool new features to AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4, and the fresh AirPods Pro 3.
Now your AirPods can pause audio if you doze off, send you battery alerts when they're low or full, and switch automatically between your iPhone and CarPlay—no more fiddling in menus.
Other notable features include live translation and camera remote
The update introduces Live Translation (in beta), powered by Apple Intelligence, so you can get real-time language translation right in your ears.
Audio quality for calls is sharper than before, and there's "studio-quality" recording for clearer sound.
Plus, with the Camera Remote feature, snapping photos or videos on your iPhone is as easy as squeezing the stem of your AirPods—customizable in Settings.
Existing models can be updated with new features
All these upgrades work on existing supported models—just update your firmware and iOS.
Apple's making it easier to get more out of what you already own while quietly weaving AI deeper into everyday gadgets.