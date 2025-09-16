Next Article
Why iPhone Air won't launch in China just yet
Apple's new iPhone Air—designed to work only with eSIMs and no physical SIM cards—won't be launching in China just yet.
The main reason? China has not yet approved eSIM-only devices, and regulatory approval is still pending.
While other iPhone 17 models are flying off the shelves, this all-eSIM version needs a bit more support behind the scenes.
Apple has been training its staff to help users
Apple's been training its staff to help users get comfortable with eSIMs and explain why going digital can be handy.
They've done this before in the US with earlier models, but slower adoption in places like China and India means Apple has to adjust its rollout plans.
Even so, iPhone sales in China have dipped lately—so it looks like Apple still has some local homework left to do.