Why US-China AI divide is now a chasm
Song-Chun Zhu, a major name in AI who spent nearly 30 years in the US (and helped lay the groundwork for modern AI systems such as ChatGPT), moved to China in 2020.
He's now leading research at top Beijing universities and a government-backed AI institute.
With tensions high between the US and China, his move is sparking fresh questions about global science and tech competition.
Zhu's work is already influencing China's AI strategies
Zhu champions a "small data, big task" approach—basically, building smarter AI that can reason with less information, not just mountains of data.
His ideas are already shaping China's new strategies for artificial intelligence and even tie into the country's bigger economic goals.
For young techies watching where innovation is headed next, Zhu's shift marks China as an increasingly important player in the future of AI.