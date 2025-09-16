Why US-China AI divide is now a chasm Technology Sep 16, 2025

Song-Chun Zhu, a major name in AI who spent nearly 30 years in the US (and helped lay the groundwork for modern AI systems such as ChatGPT), moved to China in 2020.

He's now leading research at top Beijing universities and a government-backed AI institute.

With tensions high between the US and China, his move is sparking fresh questions about global science and tech competition.