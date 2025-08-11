IIT Hyderabad's driverless busses have completed 10,000 rides
IIT Hyderabad has rolled out AI-powered driverless busses as part of a project, offering shuttle trips around campus.
These shuttles have given rides to more than 10,000 people—with about 90% of riders giving a thumbs up.
How the bus works
The TiHAN team trained their AI using real-world data from a 'Safari' trial across 35 cities, helping the busses handle India's tricky roads and weather—at least on private campus routes for now.
The tech mixes data from an array of sensors so the bus can safely navigate set paths without a human driver.
Future of the project
This smart-bus tech could soon pop up at airports or industrial sites too.
With interest from the Telangana government and other colleges, TiHAN is running more tests while waiting for green lights to take these shuttles onto public roads.