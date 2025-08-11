Tiny magnetic nanobots can cure your tooth sensitivity

CalBots are super small and packed with a special formula

These nanobots are super small (about 400 nanometers) and packed with a special calcium-based formula. Guided by magnets, they travel deep into your teeth and form sturdy plugs to block pain signals.

Tests on real human teeth showed strong, lasting seals, and animal trials confirmed that treated mice went back to normal habits—meaning real results.

According to lead researcher Shanmukh Peddi, this development could finally offer long-lasting relief from dental sensitivity with fewer treatments needed.