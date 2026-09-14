IIT Kanpur is offering 5-week online Python certificate for AI/ML/DL
Technology
IIT Kanpur is offering a five-week online certificate program on Python for artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning from December 14, 2026, to January 15, 2027.
Open to students and professionals alike, the course features live sessions led by experienced educators and industry experts, perfect if you want to boost your artificial intelligence skills from anywhere.
Live Zoom classes no recordings
Classes happen live on Zoom (no recordings), so you will need a steady internet connection and at least 80% attendance.
Registration runs until December 15, with cancelations allowed up to November 25 (though there is a fee). Heads up: international participants will not get refunds.
Full details are up on IIT Kanpur's website if you want the complete breakdown.