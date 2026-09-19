IIT Kanpur launches 3rd 'Applied Machine Learning and Agentic AI'
Technology
IIT Kanpur is rolling out the third round of its online course, "Applied Machine Learning and Agentic AI," running from December 1, 2026, to January 19, 2027.
The program is all about building real-world AI and machine learning skills: think Python basics, deep learning, generative AI tools, and even autonomous agents.
Live sessions, certificates, early bird discount
You'll get seven focused modules plus weekly guest talks from experts at IIT Delhi, IISc Bengaluru, University of Glasgow, Sony Research India, and Roblox.
The course mixes pre-recorded lessons with live sessions for hands-on learning.
Early birds get a discount if they sign up by September 30.
Finish the course and you'll score a certificate, project certificate, and some exclusive IIT Kanpur merch.