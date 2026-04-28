IIT Kanpur, NHA develop BODH AI to test healthcare AI
Technology
IIT Kanpur and the National Health Authority have developed BODH AI, a new way to test if health care AI tools really work outside the lab.
Instead of risking private health data, BODH AI checks these tools in secure environments where patient information is already stored, so privacy stays protected.
Persistent datasets with patient consent
BODH AI keeps test data solid over time and lets developers add more cases for fair reviews by the NHA.
It is built on a system where patients can choose to share anonymized data for research, giving them more control.
The big goal? Better transparency and trust in health care technology, so future treatments are safer and smarter for everyone.