IIT Kanpur plans India's 1st deep-tech hub at Noida campus
IIT Kanpur is building India's first deep-tech hub at its Noida campus, with a focus on AI, robotics, semiconductors, med-tech, and quantum computing.
Backed by ₹281.03 crore, the hub's goal is to turn breakthrough research into real-world products and help drive India's tech independence.
Noida deep-tech hub to support startups
Set to open in 24 months, the nonprofit hub will offer shared labs, startup support, and global partnerships, all designed to spark new ideas and boost Uttar Pradesh's push toward becoming a $1 trillion economy.
The board will bring together experts from academia, industry, government, and venture capital for a truly collaborative vibe.