IIT Kanpur researchers identify EP67 for safer vaccine boosters
Researchers at IIT Kanpur have cracked the code on a new molecule called EP67, which could totally change how we make vaccine boosters.
The cool part? EP67 can kickstart your immune system without causing the nasty inflammation that sometimes comes with vaccines.
This discovery could mean safer, more effective shots in the future.
Imaging shows EP67 binds immune receptors
EP67 is a tiny lab-made molecule inspired by a natural immune protein but designed to avoid unwanted side effects.
It gently activates key immune cells while skipping the ones that usually cause inflammation.
Thanks to detailed imaging, scientists now know exactly how it fits into our cell receptors, kind of like a hook finding its perfect spot.
Up next: researchers are looking at ways to use EP67 in COVID-19 vaccines and even treatments for tough infections like MRSA.