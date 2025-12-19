IIT-Kharagpur director catches up with Google CEO Sundar Pichai in the US
IIT-Kharagpur's Director, Suman Chakraborty, met Google CEO—and proud IIT-KGP alum—Sundar Pichai at Google's US headquarters during a recent visit, as announced on December 19.
Their chat was all about teaming up for big-impact educational and research projects, with a focus on using tech to tackle real-world problems.
The meeting also brought back memories for Pichai, who recalled his formative years at IIT-Kharagpur.
Why does this matter?
This meet-up is more than just a friendly reunion—it hints at future collaborations between one of India's top tech institutes and a global giant like Google.
For students and young innovators, it's exciting to see leaders talking about making education more impactful and technology more inclusive.
Plus, it's always inspiring when someone as successful as Pichai recalls his formative years at IIT-Kharagpur.