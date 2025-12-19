Next Article
Sanjoy Paul, India-born technologist, named National Academy of Inventors Fellow
Technology
Sanjoy Paul, originally from India and now leading tech innovation at Rice University, has just been named a Fellow by the National Academy of Inventors (NAI)—a big nod to his impact in the world of technology.
Why is this a big deal?
Paul joins an elite group recognized for real-world inventions—he holds 95 patents across AI, machine learning, and more.
His work has added over $750 million in value to industries including manufacturing, energy, health care and space technology.
He's also written books on digital tech and helps launch new startups at Rice.
What's next for him?
He'll be officially honored at the NAI's annual conference in Los Angeles next June, celebrating alongside other inventors who are shaping the future.