Elon Musk wants xAI to reach AGI by 2026

Grok AI: Tesla's new smart sidekick

Grok, xAI's AI bot now built into select Tesla models (like the S, 3, X, Y, and Cybertruck), brings features like hands-free controls, customizable voices, and navigation.

It even has some quirky options like adult-themed bots such as Ani.

Updates are coming soon too—Grok 4.2 drops in three weeks and Grok 5 isn't far behind—so expect more improvements for Tesla drivers soon.