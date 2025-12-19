Next Article
Elon Musk wants xAI to reach AGI by 2026
Technology
Elon Musk is aiming for his company xAI to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—basically, AI that can think and learn like humans—by 2026.
Backed by a massive $20-30 billion a year, xAI is hoping to leap ahead of competitors like Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Grok AI: Tesla's new smart sidekick
Grok, xAI's AI bot now built into select Tesla models (like the S, 3, X, Y, and Cybertruck), brings features like hands-free controls, customizable voices, and navigation.
It even has some quirky options like adult-themed bots such as Ani.
Updates are coming soon too—Grok 4.2 drops in three weeks and Grok 5 isn't far behind—so expect more improvements for Tesla drivers soon.