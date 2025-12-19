Meet 'The Com,' the English-speaking cybercrime group behind Pornhub hack
A group called The Com, made up mostly of young English speakers from the US, UK, and Canada, has been linked to the recent Pornhub hack carried out by ShinyHunters, which emerged from The Com's networks.
They're known for serious crimes like ransomware attacks, stealing data from big retailers (think Marks & Spencer and Harrods), swiping cryptocurrency, making bomb threats, swatting (faking emergencies to send police), and sextortion.
How the Com operates—and why it matters
The Com isn't just one crew—it's a network of loosely connected groups who chat on Discord and Telegram.
Members are usually 16 to 25 years old and split into subsets: some focus on hacking and stealing data or crypto; others handle real-world threats like swatting; another group is involved in sextortion targeting teens.
Law enforcement is cracking down hard: the FBI says there are thousands of members (many minors) under investigation, with cases rising fast in both the US and UK.