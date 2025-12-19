Meet 'The Com,' the English-speaking cybercrime group behind Pornhub hack

How the Com operates—and why it matters

The Com isn't just one crew—it's a network of loosely connected groups who chat on Discord and Telegram.

Members are usually 16 to 25 years old and split into subsets: some focus on hacking and stealing data or crypto; others handle real-world threats like swatting; another group is involved in sextortion targeting teens.

Law enforcement is cracking down hard: the FBI says there are thousands of members (many minors) under investigation, with cases rising fast in both the US and UK.