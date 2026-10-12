IIT Kharagpur launches 7 online AI certificates for graduates, professionals

Specializations include generative AI, applied AI, and fintech AI.

The seven programs have different eligibility rules, including BTech, MTech, BE, ME, BSc, MSc, MCA or BCA with 50% marks for some courses; a bachelor's or master's degree in any discipline with at least three years' professional experience for Technology and AI Leadership; at least two years of professional software development experience for AI-Native Software Engineering; graduation with at least 50% marks for some courses; and a graduate degree in any discipline following the 10+2+3 pattern for FinTech and AI.

Courses run for six to eight months, with weekend classes or weekend mornings for some programs and project work for some programs.

Fees range from ₹1.77 lakh to ₹2 lakh (installments allowed), and you can apply directly on IIT Kharagpur's official site.

Finish a course and you'll may also have the opportunity to attend an on-campus certificate award ceremony!