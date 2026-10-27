IIT Kharagpur to set up Benjamin Gupta Physical AI school
Technology
IIT Kharagpur is setting up the Benjamin Gupta School of Physical AI, the first of its kind in India to blend artificial intelligence with real-world, hands-on applications.
Backed by alumnus Vinod Gupta and the IITKGP Foundation USA, the new school aims to push boundaries in how AI can work with robotics and physical systems.
Benjamin Gupta school to get 35cr
With a total investment of ₹35 crore, the school will focus on intelligent robotics, physics-based machine learning, and practical experiments.
Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur, says it's all about combining solid science with smart tech to build reliable solutions.
The school is named after Benjamin Gupta in memory of Vinod Gupta's late son.