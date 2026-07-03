IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur launch B.Cyber degree July 2026
Technology
Starting July 2026, IIT Madras and Kanpur will offer a joint bachelor's degree in cybersecurity.
This four-year course is designed to meet the rising demand for cyber experts in India, blending theory with hands-on skills to help students protect everything from digital networks to critical infrastructure.
Admissions will be managed by both institutes together.
Practical labs and industry mentored projects
The B.Cyber curriculum covers essentials like ethical hacking, hardware security, malware analysis, and cloud security.
Students spend their first two years in labs learning practical skills, then move on to real-world projects guided by industry mentors.
Prof. V. Kamakoti from IIT Madras said the program is about building talent that keeps India's digital world safe.