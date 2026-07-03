IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur launch B.Cyber degree July 2026 Technology Jul 03, 2026

Starting July 2026, IIT Madras and Kanpur will offer a joint bachelor's degree in cybersecurity.

This four-year course is designed to meet the rising demand for cyber experts in India, blending theory with hands-on skills to help students protect everything from digital networks to critical infrastructure.

Admissions will be managed by both institutes together.