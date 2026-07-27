IIT Madras develops FPPHP with O-ring reducing thermal resistance 16%

IIT Madras researchers have come up with a smart cooling solution called Flat Plate Pulsating Heat Pipe (FPPHP) to help gadgets stay chill.

Thanks to its special O-ring design, this tech cuts down heat resistance by 16% compared to older methods, so your phone or laptop could work better without overheating.

The FPPHP is set to benefit everything from smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles and defense systems.