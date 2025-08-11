IIT Madras develops soft, shape-shifting materials for robotic applications
IIT Madras researchers have designed soft, shape-shifting materials that can bend and twist—no motors or electronics needed.
Instead, these materials respond to magnetic fields, letting them mimic natural movements in a pretty cool way.
What's the tech behind it?
The team combined soft magnetic particles and thin iron rods inside flexible polymers.
Unlike regular magnets, these only become magnetic when a field is applied and instantly lose it when the field's gone.
This means their movements are precise and easy to control.
Prototypes include flower-inspired gripper and worm-like crawler
They've built two prototypes: a flower-inspired gripper that gently wraps around objects, and a worm-like crawler powered by changing magnetic fields.
These could be game-changers for delicate medical tasks or working in tight, sterile spaces—think tiny helpers where hands can't reach.