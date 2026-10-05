IIT Madras finds aerosols help predict Chennai 2015 floods
Technology
Researchers at IIT Madras have found that tracking air pollution can actually help predict city floods more accurately.
They studied the massive Chennai floods of 2015 and discovered that tiny particles in the air, called aerosols, play a big role in how much it rains.
Aerosol data boosts flood forecasts 50%
By adding aerosol data to their weather models, the team boosted rainfall prediction accuracy by 22% and flood forecasts by 50%.
Lead researcher Chandan Sarangi says this approach could make urban flood warnings smarter and more reliable, especially as cities keep growing.
The study also brought together experts from around the world, hinting at bigger changes for future flood planning.