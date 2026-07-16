IIT Madras launches 5-month professional certificate in Agentic AI
IIT Madras launched a five-month Professional Certificate Program in Agentic AI and Applications, kicking off March 31, 2026.
This program is all about Agentic AI: think next-level generative AI that can plan, adapt, and make decisions on its own.
It's part of the institute's Technology Innovation Hub, IITM Pravartak.
Program includes IBM certifications and capstone
The course features live online sessions, select masterclasses by IITM Pravartak's lead faculty, and hands-on practice with more than 30 advanced tools like LangChain and AutoGen Studio. It's designed for fields like logistics, finance, and software development.
Finish the program and you'll get a certificate from IITM Pravartak plus three IBM certifications in AI Agent Building, Generative AI for Business, and Responsible and Ethical Generative AI.
You'll also work on a capstone project to build your own deployable AI agent, and get career support perks like resume help and IIMJobs Pro access.