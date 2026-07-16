IIT Madras launches 5-month professional certificate in Agentic AI

The course features live online sessions, select masterclasses by IITM Pravartak's lead faculty, and hands-on practice with more than 30 advanced tools like LangChain and AutoGen Studio. It's designed for fields like logistics, finance, and software development.

Finish the program and you'll get a certificate from IITM Pravartak plus three IBM certifications in AI Agent Building, Generative AI for Business, and Responsible and Ethical Generative AI.

You'll also work on a capstone project to build your own deployable AI agent, and get career support perks like resume help and IIMJobs Pro access.