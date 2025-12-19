IIT Madras launches AI training for government officials

What's in the training?

The program will teach officials the basics of AI tech and how it can actually work in real-world government projects.

There's a big focus on making smart decisions about buying and scaling up AI tools, plus understanding the risks and rules that come with them.

Interactive workshops and case studies are included to help departments figure out if they're ready for more AI.

The Conclave where the program was announced serves as a pre-summit event to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.