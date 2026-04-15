IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies, Sarvam AI partner on India-focused AI
Technology
IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies and Sarvam AI have just teamed up to develop practical, production-ready AI applications designed specifically for India.
Their focus? Tackling big challenges in areas like public administration, defense, financial services, and healthcare with solutions that actually fit the country's needs.
Sarvam AI models, Pravartak deployment expertise
Sarvam AI brings its know-how in building Indian-language and conversational AI models, while IIT Madras Pravartak offers strong engineering and deployment skills.
Leaders from both sides say they're excited to blend research with real-world impact, hoping their work will make a genuine difference across key sectors in India.