IIT Madras professor builds 72 hours rain forecast using desktop
Arvind Pattamatta, a professor at IIT Madras, has built a rain forecasting system using an ordinary desktop computer and open-source technology.
It gives 72-hour rainfall predictions and turns complicated weather data into something anyone can check out and actually use.
Arvind Pattamatta's system grids ECMWF data
His system pulls in global weather information from sources like the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts; then breaks it down into local forecasts by dividing the atmosphere into a grid.
The best part? You can access these easy-to-read rain predictions right on his lab's website.
This project does not replace official forecasts but makes weather updates more understandable for everyone, helping people plan their days with less guesswork.