IIT Madras study says AI replaces tasks not whole jobs
Technology
A new IIT Madras study says AI is more likely to take over specific tasks at work, not wipe out entire jobs.
The impact really depends on what kind of work you do, how much the tech costs, and how companies adapt.
Study: New AI roles demand upskilling
Instead of making jobs vanish, AI is changing what those jobs look like: think new roles like AI trainers or ethical AI specialists, drawing on examples from sectors including banking and software.
The study also pushes for more upskilling and AI literacy so workers can smoothly shift into these fresh opportunities.