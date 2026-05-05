IIT Madras Technology Summit in New Delhi urges practical research
IIT Madras just hosted its big Technology Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from government, industry, and academia to talk about building a better India by 2047.
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan kicked things off, encouraging research that actually solves real problems.
IIT Madras centers raised over 950cr
In just seven years, IIT Madras's 15 Centers of Excellence have pulled in over ₹950 crore in funding, filed more than 240 patents, and helped launch over 40 deep tech startups.
At the summit, they also announced Bodhan AI, a new center focused on using AI for education that plans to train over 1 million teachers in AI-enabled teaching by 2027, and Bharat Innovates 2026, a program to boost Indian deep tech startups globally.
There was even talk of a massive ₹1 lakh crore R&D fund for future innovation.