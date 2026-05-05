IIT Madras Technology Summit in New Delhi urges practical research

IIT Madras centers raised over 950cr

In just seven years, IIT Madras's 15 Centers of Excellence have pulled in over ₹950 crore in funding, filed more than 240 patents, and helped launch over 40 deep tech startups.

At the summit, they also announced Bodhan AI, a new center focused on using AI for education that plans to train over 1 million teachers in AI-enabled teaching by 2027, and Bharat Innovates 2026, a program to boost Indian deep tech startups globally.

There was even talk of a massive ₹1 lakh crore R&D fund for future innovation.