IIT Mandi launches LEWS to warn Himalayan communities about landslides
Technology
IIT Mandi researchers have rolled out a new Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) to help keep people in the Himalayas safer during heavy rains.
By combining real-time rainfall data with information from almost 26,000 past landslides, the system predicts when and where landslides might happen, giving communities and disaster teams a heads-up before things get risky.
Portal offers daily risk predictions
You can check daily risk predictions on a web portal, look up recent trends, download bulletins, or even get location-based WhatsApp alerts.
Led by Professor Dericks Praise Shukla, this project aims to make evacuation and disaster response smoother during those unpredictable monsoon months.