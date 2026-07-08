IIT Mandi launches LEWS to warn Himalayan communities about landslides Technology Jul 08, 2026

IIT Mandi researchers have rolled out a new Landslide Early Warning System (LEWS) to help keep people in the Himalayas safer during heavy rains.

By combining real-time rainfall data with information from almost 26,000 past landslides, the system predicts when and where landslides might happen, giving communities and disaster teams a heads-up before things get risky.