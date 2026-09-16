IIT Palakkad scientists create fluorescent sensors to track heparin levels
Researchers at IIT Palakkad have created fluorescent sensors that can quickly track heparin levels in blood, a big deal during heart surgeries and dialysis, where getting the dose right is super important.
Instead of relying on existing monitoring methods that use clotting-time measurements, these sensors produce a bright yellow-green signal that becomes weaker when heparin is present, giving faster results.
One-step sensors work with basic equipment
The best part? These sensors can be made in just one step and work even with basic lab equipment, which could lower costs.
They're able to spot heparin even in tricky samples like human serum, making them highly promising for real-world clinical use.
Dr. Sankarasekaran shared, "This technology combines simplicity with high precision, making it highly promising for real-world clinical use."