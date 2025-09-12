IIT researchers find way to produce affordable insulin Technology Sep 12, 2025

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have come up with an affordable way to produce human insulin using a friendly bacterium called Pseudomonas fluorescens.

Announced this week, their method could help make insulin much more accessible to the millions worldwide who depend on it.

The project was led by Professor Veeranki Venkata Dasu from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.