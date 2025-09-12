IIT researchers find way to produce affordable insulin
Researchers at IIT Guwahati have come up with an affordable way to produce human insulin using a friendly bacterium called Pseudomonas fluorescens.
Announced this week, their method could help make insulin much more accessible to the millions worldwide who depend on it.
The project was led by Professor Veeranki Venkata Dasu from the Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.
Technique could also help in producing other therapeutic proteins
Their patented technique uses genetic, metabolic, and biochemical engineering to safely create large amounts of insulin without the usual harmful by-products.
This could seriously cut costs and make manufacturing way easier—not just for insulin, but also for other therapeutic proteins and industrial enzymes in the future.
The team believes this innovation could significantly impact diabetes care and beyond.