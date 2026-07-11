IITM finds 25% monsoon rain evaporates over north western Ghats

Isotope analysis shows evaporation alters clouds

The team used isotope analysis (basically, checking tiny differences in raindrop molecules) to measure how much rain vanishes midair.

Turns out, this evaporation cools things down and changes how clouds behave: something most weather models don't really capture well yet.

Next up, IITM plans to expand its study across India using portable analyzers, which could seriously level up our understanding of how monsoons work and improve future forecasts.