IITM Pravartak launches 5 month Agentic AI course March 31
Technology
IITM Pravartak is rolling out a new five-month course on Agentic AI: AI that doesn't just respond to prompts but can actually plan, adapt, and act on its own.
Kicking off March 31, 2026, the program aims to help you get hands-on with this next-level tech as industries start adopting it fast.
Capstone agent build and IBM certifications
Expect live online classes, masterclasses from IITM Pravartak faculty, and practical training with tools like LangChain and Hugging Face Agents.
You'll wrap up by building your own working AI agent for the capstone project.
Finish the course and you'll earn a certificate from IITM Pravartak plus three IBM certifications, great for boosting your resume if you're eyeing roles in tech, logistics, or finance.
Early sign-ups even get extra perks!