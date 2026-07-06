IITM Pravartak launches 5 month Agentic AI course March 31 Technology Jul 06, 2026

IITM Pravartak is rolling out a new five-month course on Agentic AI: AI that doesn't just respond to prompts but can actually plan, adapt, and act on its own.

Kicking off March 31, 2026, the program aims to help you get hands-on with this next-level tech as industries start adopting it fast.