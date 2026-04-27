IITM Pravartak launches online 7-month Agentic AI RAG certificate course
IITM Pravartak has rolled out a seven-month online certificate course in Agentic AI and RAG Engineering, designed to help meet the booming demand for AI skills.
With many businesses exploring Agentic AI and the RAG market set to hit $40 billion by 2035, this program is all about getting you job-ready for the next wave of tech.
Course offers LangChain and vector-database training
The course teaches you how to build real-world AI systems using tools like LangChain and vector databases, with live sessions, hands-on assignments, and a capstone project.
You'll earn an IITM Pravartak certificate and three IBM credentials in hot areas like generative AI and responsible AI.
There's even an optional immersion at IIT Madras Research Park if you want some on-campus experience, perfect for software engineers, AI/ML engineers, data engineers, backend developers, solution architects, or similar technical professionals.