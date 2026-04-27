IITM Pravartak launches online 7-month Agentic AI RAG certificate course

Course offers LangChain and vector-database training

The course teaches you how to build real-world AI systems using tools like LangChain and vector databases, with live sessions, hands-on assignments, and a capstone project.

You'll earn an IITM Pravartak certificate and three IBM credentials in hot areas like generative AI and responsible AI.

There's even an optional immersion at IIT Madras Research Park if you want some on-campus experience, perfect for software engineers, AI/ML engineers, data engineers, backend developers, solution architects, or similar technical professionals.