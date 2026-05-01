IMD launches block level monsoon forecasts across 15 states, UT
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) just rolled out a first-of-its-kind system that gives monsoon predictions at the block level, way more local than the usual district or state updates.
Covering over 3,000 blocks in 15 states and a union territory, this upgrade is designed to help farmers plan their sowing better by tackling those tricky rain differences within districts.
IMD expects below normal rainfall
This new tool uses AI and years of weather data for sharper predictions, starting right from when the monsoon hits Kerala.
There's also a super-detailed 1-kilometer forecast now live for Uttar Pradesh thanks to its dense weather station network.
While IMD expects "below normal" rainfall this year because of El Nino (which could make things tough), officials are hopeful that these tech upgrades will give farmers more reliable information when they need it most.