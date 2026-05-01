IMD launches block level monsoon forecasts across 15 states, UT

IMD expects below normal rainfall

This new tool uses AI and years of weather data for sharper predictions, starting right from when the monsoon hits Kerala.

There's also a super-detailed 1-kilometer forecast now live for Uttar Pradesh thanks to its dense weather station network.

While IMD expects "below normal" rainfall this year because of El Nino (which could make things tough), officials are hopeful that these tech upgrades will give farmers more reliable information when they need it most.